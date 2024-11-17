The release date of Rishab Shetty's much-awaited film titled Kantara: Chapter 1 has been announced. Taking to X, the makers announced the release date of the film. The movie will hit the big screens on October 2, 2025. Sharing an intriguing poster, Rishab Shetty wrote in the caption, "The moment has arrived. The divine forest whispers. Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Grand Release on OCTOBER 2, 2025. #KantaraChapter1onOct2 #Kantara." ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’ Movie Review: Shiva Rajkumar’s ‘Predictable’ Kannada Actioner Garners Mixed Response From Critics.

Actor Rishab Shetty has put his heart and soul into his upcoming film, Kantara: Chapter 1. Earlier, taking to his Instagram, he shared a glimpse of his intense training.

Rishab Shetty’s Film to Hit Theatres on October 2, 2025

In the post, he can be seen deeply focused during his Kalaripayattu session and the dedication on his face said it all. The actor kept the caption simple, adding just a heart-shaped emoticon.

Rishab also won the prestigious National Award for Best Actor for Kantara. Written and directed by Shetty, Kantara became a pan-India hit in 2022.

On receiving a National Award for the film, he told ANI earlier, "This has been possible because of my entire team. I am just the face of the film, it is all because of their hard work. The production house, the DOP, the technicians, it is all because of them."

He also expressed gratitude towards his fans and said, "I want to thank the people of Karnataka. I want to thank the National Awards panel for recognising this film. The people have made this film a hit, I am very happy. I want to dedicate this win to the people of Karnataka." ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’: ‘Kantara’ Makers Unveil Fiery First Look of Animated Epic, Directed by Ashwin Kumar (Watch Poster Video).

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Shetty, who essays the character of a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer. Kantara also won the 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' award.

Rishab is now gearing up for Kantara Chapter 1.