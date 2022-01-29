Washington [US], January 29 (ANI): The high-profile couple Kanye West and Julia Fox are taking their public display of affection to a new level.

As per People Magazine, the 'Donda' rapper, 44, and 'Uncut Gems' actor, 31, appeared on photographer Danielle Levitt's Instagram account on Friday, engaged in an open-mouthed kiss.

Fox wore a one-shouldered dress, along with edgy eye makeup, while West donned a black jacket with a grey hoodie and a pair of striking ice blue colour contacts.

Other photos in the gallery showed West with his arm around Fox's waist, as well as an image of the pair seated on a banquet alongside other guests.

According to the photo's caption, the pair were at a dinner in Paris, France, with other notable personalities in attendance including rappers Mos Def and Pusha T.

Meanwhile, on the work front, West announced new music to premiere next month, in the form of a sequel album to last year's 'Donda'. According to a Thursday post on the 'Gold Digger' singer's Instagram, 'Donda 2' will debut on February 22.

The news comes amid West's highly publicised divorce from Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children, which began in 2021. (ANI)

