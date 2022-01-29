Tom Selleck celebrates his 77th birthday on January 29. He is quite well-known for portraying Dr. Richard Burke in FRIENDS. He played the role of a doctor in the sitcom, who has love interest in Monica Geller (Courtney Cox). Selleck has not appeared in every season of FRIENDS but his character was all about his soft corner for Monica. However, in the series we saw Selleck and Monica dating and planning for future plans. But, the 21 years age difference between the duo forced them to end their relationship. Selleck appeared in Season 2, 3 and 6 of FRIENDS, however his recurring role as Richard definitely made a special place in the hearts of audience. Tom Selleck Birthday: From the Emotional Conversation With Chandler to Confessing His Love To Monica – 5 of the Most Iconic 'Friends' Moment of Richard Burke.

Selleck has starred in movies like Myra Breckinridge, Daughters of Satan, Midway, Superdome, High Road to China, Mr. Baseball, Lassiter, Three Men and a Baby, Her Alibi, Three Men and a Little Lady, In & Out, The Love Letter and Killers, etc. The veteran actor is the recipient of several honors, he bagged three People's Choice Awards, one Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Awards. Friends Reunion Special: From David Beckham to BTS, Here Is Every Star You Will See in the Episode.

On the occasion of Tom Selleck's 77th birthday, let's hear some of his quotes and sayings as Dr. Richard Burke from FRIENDS:

Hahaha...

Tom Selleck as Dr. Richard Burke in FRIENDS (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

A Moustache Comb...

Tom Selleck as Dr. Richard Burke in FRIENDS (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Chandler and Joey Are Different...

Tom Selleck as Dr. Richard Burke in FRIENDS (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

It's Your Party...

Tom Selleck as Dr. Richard Burke in FRIENDS (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Oops...

Tom Selleck as Dr. Richard Burke in FRIENDS (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

I See...

Tom Selleck as Dr. Richard Burke in FRIENDS (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

All They Say Is...

Tom Selleck as Dr. Richard Burke in FRIENDS (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

That's Too Bad...

Tom Selleck as Dr. Richard Burke in FRIENDS (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Love For Monica...

Tom Selleck as Dr. Richard Burke in FRIENDS (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Aww, Honey...

Tom Selleck as Dr. Richard Burke in FRIENDS (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

So, these were some of our favourite quotes and sayings by Tom Selleck as Dr. Richard Burke from FRIENDS. We wish this amazing actor, writer and film producer Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2022 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).