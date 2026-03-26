New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma marked the auspicious occasion of Ashtami during the Chaitra Navratri festival with traditional rituals at his residence on Thursday.

Continuing his long-standing family tradition, the actor hosted Kanya Pujan and shared moments from the ceremony with his fans on social media.

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Kapil posted a video on his Instagram story capturing glimpses of the rituals, accompanied by the caption, "JAI MATA DI."

As part of Kanya Pujan, young girls, revered as manifestations of Goddess Durga, were welcomed into his home. Kapil was seen serving them traditional bhog, tying the red thread as part of the puja, and seeking their blessings. His wife, Ginni Chatrath, also joined in the celebrations.

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The comedian has consistently observed Navratri over the years. In 2020, he shared a heartwarming moment when his daughter Anayra took part in her first Kanya Pujan, dressed in a traditional lehenga-choli.

On the professional front, Kapil Sharma was last seen in the film 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2'. Following its theatrical release, the film is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the comedy drama features Kapil in a central role, supported by a cast including Ayesha Khan, Parul Gulati, Tridha Choudhary, Manjot Singh, and Warina Hussain. (ANI)

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