Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan voiced strong opposition to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, during a Rajya Sabha session on Wednesday. While critiquing the legislation, the veteran actor-politician frequently clashed with members of the treasury benches and the Chair, at one point sternly telling interrupting lawmakers to "sit down" as the debate grew increasingly heated. Transgender Persons Amendment Bill 2026 Passed by Lok Sabha via Voice Vote.

Jaya Bachchan’s Critique of the Transgender Bill

Addressing the House, Bachchan questioned the "urgency" with which the government was pushing the amendment through the current Budget Session. She argued that a bill affecting a vulnerable community requires more "depth and care" than it was currently receiving. Bachchan highlighted the historical context of transgender individuals in India, noting that they were once trusted members of royal households tasked with the security of women.

"They were considered safe then," she remarked, "but today, the government suddenly feels unsafe with their presence."She further emphasised that legislation concerning the transgender community should not be passed without adequate representation from the community itself within both Houses of Parliament.

Jaya Bachchan on Transgender Bill 2026

Jaya Bachchan Gets Angry After Being Interrupted During Parliament Speech

The speech was marked by several moments of friction as Bachchan reacted to crosstalk from the opposite benches. Visibly irritated by the noise, she looked toward the members and remarked, "Bacche, baith jao" (Children, sit down), prompting a brief stir in the chamber.

The MP also had a sharp exchange with the presiding officer, Dr Dinesh Sharma, after he asked her to address the Chair and stay focused on the subject to avoid losing her allotted time."How can you cut my time? I’ll go to the Well," Bachchan responded, referring to the central area of the House where members often gather in protest. She asserted that the attention of the Chair should remain on the speaker, adding, "If I am talking, your attention should be towards me." Karan Johar Clicked With Jaya Bachchan in Mumbai; Filmmaker Tells Paps ‘Mere Wajah Se Mila Photo’ (Watch Video).

Jaya Bachchan Lashes Out After Being Interrupted During Rajya Sabha Speech

Despite the protests, the Rajya Sabha passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, following the Lok Sabha’s approval a day earlier

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