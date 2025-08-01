Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla has come up with a new single 'MF Gabhru' from his album 'P-Pop Culture' .

Sharing the music video, Karan on Friday took to Instagram and wrote, "MF GABHRU OUT NOW !!P-POP CULTURE 22 AUGUST."

His new album 'P-Pop Culture' will be dropped on August 22 via Warner Music Canada/Warner Music India. It is touted to be a bold fusion of global pop and hard-hitting Punjabi hip-hop.

As per a press note, the project is divided into two distinct moods, with side A delving into the emotional and melodic facets of Punjabi Pop, while side B explores the gritty, bass-heavy soundscapes of Punjabi Hip-Hop. Across its ten tracks, Karan effortlessly navigates between moments of vulnerability and bravado, weaving romantic narratives with unyielding self-assurance.

A few months ago, Karan collaborated with American pop superstars OneRepublic on single 'Tell Me'.

Karan came into the limelight with his tracks like "Yaarian Ch Fikk", "Unity", "Alcohol 2", and "Lafaafe"; subsequently he achieved mainstream popularity in 2018 with "Don't Worry". Last year, he gave Bollywood one of the hit tracks 'Tauba Tauba' in Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Bad Newz'. (ANI)

