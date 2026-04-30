Entertainment News | Karan Johar to Make His Debut at Met Gala 2026?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): With the Met Gala 2026 just around the corner, all eyes are on which stars from Hollywood and Bollywood will grace fashion's most iconic night. If a little birdie is to be believed, filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to make his Met Gala debut this year. An official announcement is still awaited.

It would be interesting to see KJo at Met Gala as he is quite fashionable and never hesitates to experiment with his sartorial choices.

Also Read | 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Review: Stunning Comeback by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt! ‘That’s All’.

The upcoming edition of Met Gala will be held on May 4.

Last year, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh made his debut at Met Gala in Sabyasachi's all-black creation.

Also Read | Neetu Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor on His Sixth Death Anniversary, Says 'Always in Our Hearts' (View Post).

The Met Gala, held annually on the first Monday in May, is arguably the most coveted and exclusive ticket in the world. For one spectacular night, a select group of global elite--including Hollywood royalty, influential politicians, chart-topping musicians, and cultural power players--ascends the museum steps. The event is a dramatic spectacle where guests peacock their most ambitious, often boundary-pushing, interpretations of the year's theme, as per Deadline.

The show will be organized thematically around various body types, highlighting the profound, two-way relationship between clothing and the body. The goal is to reveal how artistic representations of the body are shaped by garments, and how the garments, in turn, are shaped by the bodies they clothe. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)