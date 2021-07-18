Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday shared the first month "report card" of his Yash Johar Foundation and gave details about the work they have done to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Named after his late father, the foundation was launched last month to provide relief and support to the members of the industry "who have faced the harsher side of this pandemic."

Johar took to Instagram and wrote that the YJF team has been working around the clock.

"Our first step was to address the immediate needs of the entertainment industry in Mumbai been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

"YJF stepped in to provide relief and support by providing ration kits to those in need and arranging for medication and ambulance services for COVID-19 cases," the 49-year-old filmmaker wrote.

According to Johar, YJF distributed 256 ration kits across Mumbai, with more than 1000 people being supported through the ration drive.

The director added that 656 people utilised the Saath helpline, set up for those feeling depressed and suicidal.

"YJF is in the process of setting up a platform to provide access to eligible welfare schemes in conjunction with key partners. This will help to create a future-focussed safety net for members of the industry," Johar wrote.

On the film front, Johar is gearing for his next directorial "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

The love story also stars Hindi cinema veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

