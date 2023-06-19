Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Popular faces of the entertainment industry, Karan Kundrra and Kusha Kapila will be appearing on the chat-based reality show, 'By Invite Only', hosted by Renil Abraham.

Karan, who is currently seen in the show 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal', talks about his experience of being part of the show and having an interesting conversation with the host and Kusha.

He said, "Being a part of 'By Invite Only' has been on my to-do list for a very long time and now that I'm here, it is sheer joy. To indulge in fun banter with Renil and Kusha makes this all the more special, as they've known me for a very long time, and they sure do know some spicy secrets. I haven't laughed or had this much fun recently in any other show as much as I had shot this episode. Watch out for us!".

"Bohot raaz khulenge, bohot maza aayega!", Kusha commented while talking about her upcoming episode.

'Masaba Masaba' actor also added, "It is through shows like By Invite Only that we get the time to sit, talk, reminisce and laugh about various aspects of our life, work and so many other things. Karan and I had such a great time and audiences should really look forward to the episode, as we spill some sass and some secrets."

'By Invite Only' streams on Amazon miniTV. (ANI)

