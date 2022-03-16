Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): After Madhuri Dixit Nene, actor Kareena Kapoor has now become the latest celebrity to foray into the digital space, and that too with ace filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's yet-to-be-titled directorial.

As per a statement, Kareena's new film is a murder mystery and will stream on Netflix. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.

Excited about her OTT debut, Kareena said, "I can't wait to begin work on this exciting project. It's one that has all the right ingredients... a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew, I'm really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It's the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can't wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller book come to life."

Sujoy, too, shared his thoughts about the film, which will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

"Devotion is probably the best love story I've ever read. and to get a chance to adapt it into a film is such an honour. Plus I get a chance to work with Kareena, Jaideep, and Vijay!!! What more can one ask for," he said.

The upcoming project is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures.

Welcoming Kareena on board, the Producers, Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, Sujoy Ghosh and Thomas Kim said, "Kareena has always been a star performer across every one of her roles regardless of the format, shade or genre. Her digital debut is going to be an exciting project for us all. And of course, Jaideep and Vijay are spectacular actors and will definitely bring their own skillset to the table. We are excited to collaborate with Netflix for this project."

The film will go on floors soon. (ANI)

