Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor, who often shares every part of her life, has again shared a glimpse of her 'very busy' man, Saif Ali Khan.

On Monday, Kareena posted a picture of Saif Ali Khan on her Instagram Story, where he can be seen reading a book in his casual wear.

Along with the photo, she wrote, "Very busy" with a heart, star, laughing and fire emojis.

Recently, Kareena praised Hollywood star Brad Pitt for his action-packed stunts and killer looks in 'F1'.

On Friday, she took to Instagram and shared a snap from the 'F1 The Movie', featuring Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem.

Fangirling over Brad Pitt, Kareena wrote, "Who wants to be 20, when you can look like this at 60 (sic)."

Earlier, Kareena has completed 25 years in the Hindi film industry and to celebrate the special moment, Bebo looked back at her journey by sharing old photos from her first film, 'Refugee.'

Taking to Instagram, the 'Jab We Met' actress posted a video that included stills from her debut movie.

The pictures included solo shots of her as well as scenes with her co-star Abhishek Bachchan. She also tagged the film's director J. P. Dutta, along with Abhishek, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Anupam Kher.

Along with the video, Bebo added a caption that read, "25 years and forever to go ..."

Refugee, which came out in 2000, was the debut film for both Kareena and Abhishek. Directed by J. P. Dutta, the film told the story of a man who helps people cross the borders between India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh through the Great Rann of Kutch. It was loosely based on a short story called Love Across the Salt Desert by Keki N. Daruwalla. The film was one of the top earners of that year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in 'Singham Again.' The film was the latest instalment in Rohit Shetty's action franchise. It starred Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. (ANI)

