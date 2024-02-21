Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Actor Karishma Tanna is extremely happy as she bagged the Critics Best Actress (Web Series) award for her role in 'Scoop' at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards (DPIFF) 2024.

"I am truly honoured to receive this award for 'Scoop.' It's a testament to the collective effort of the entire team. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the fans who watched and loved the show. Your support means the world to me," she said after receiving the award on Tuesday night.

Last year, Karishma bagged the 'Best Lead Actress' award for 'Scoop' at the Busan Film Festival 2023 as well.

She played the role of Jagruti Pathak, a journalist seeking justice in a politically volatile country in the web show.

In response to her win, Karishma expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm, stating, "I am truly humbled and elated by this recognition at the Busan Film Festival. It has been an incredible journey bringing Jagruti Pathak to life in 'Scoop.' Big thank you to the Netflix and Hansal Sir for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. This award belongs to the entire team who worked tirelessly to make this project a reality. I am immensely grateful to my fans for their unwavering support, and I hope to continue pushing boundaries and delivering powerful performances in the future."

'Scoop', created by Hansal Mehta, is a character-driven drama adapted from the book 'Behind Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison' by Jigna Vora. The series delves into the gripping journey of Jagruti Pathak, a crime journalist whose life takes a turn when she is charged with the murder of fellow journalist Jaideb Sen.The show takes on a rollercoaster ride as Jagruti finds herself in a prison cell alongside the very individuals she once reported on.

Karishma, prior to 'Scoop' gained fame for her stint in 'Bigg Boss 8'. She was the first runner-up. She first came into the limelight with Balaji Telefilms' soap opera on Star Plus, 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and was known for her fun character, Indu in the show. (ANI)

