Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who will be attending the opening match of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) Season 10 in Sharjah, feels the cricket jamboree is one of the occasions that unites the film fraternity. The tournament will kick-start with the opening match between Mumbai Heroes and Kerala Strikers on February 23. Salman Khan Opens Up About Tiger 3 Success, Says 'This Franchise Will Always Make My Filmography Shine Brighter'

Salman, who also co-owns Mumbai Heroes with his brother Sohail Khan, will be accompanied by Bollywood A-listers Bobby Deol, Sunil Shetty, Ritesh Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Sharad Kelkar and Saqib Saleem, among others. Salman said about the tournament, “It is always exciting for me to join everyone at CCL. The love, the camaraderie and the excitement make me return to the league. It's one of those occasions that unites the Indian film fraternity, and every time I meet my brothers at such events, it warms my heart with joy."

"It’s Season 10 already, and it's great to see the league go places, literally. I wish the best to all the teams always. Inshaallah, the trophy will find its way back home. Let the games begin." Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Founder of Celebrity Cricket League, said, “We couldn’t be more excited to have megastar Salman Khan kick off our milestone Season 10. Bhaijaan’s presence is more than just star power for us; he brings a touch of good fortune and bucketloads of love. With Salman on board, I am sure together we will also make this season a great success.” Starting February 23, the Celebrity Cricket League will be broadcast live on JioCinema and Sony Sports 5.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2024 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).