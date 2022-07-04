Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): Big names of Bollywood are currently having a gala time in London and their Instagram is proof! The latest to join the 'London Gang' is Karisma Kapoor. Karisma seems to have taken some time off from work as she joined sister Kareena in London on July 1.

Now, it looks like Kareena has jetted off elsewhere as her sister took to Instagram to express how she misses her. Karishma has been giving a glimpse of her London life to her fans on social media. In the latest photo, she is seen chilling with besties Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla. She, however, expressed that she missed Kareena in London and wrote, "Afternoons like these #mygirls (heart emoticon) Missing Bebo and Malla."

Also Read | Laththi: Vishal's Leg Gets Injured While Shooting for an Action Sequence.

In the photo, Karisma is seen wearing a white shirt and layered it with a black sweater. Karisma paired it with casual jeans, white sneakers and a classic Chanel flap bag. Amrita, on the other hand, sported brown Gucci joggers and a white T-shirt that she paired with a white blazer and brown shoes. Natasha looked fashionable in an off-white Gucci dress and a green Gucci puffer jacket. She also carried a large Gucci tote and chose black and red boots to go with it. All three women donned sunnies and upped their fashion game!

Kareena was in London for quite some time. Rom the last photo she posted, it looks like Kareena is currently enjoying the beach on the English Channel.

Also Read | Vikram Vedha: Makers of Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan Starrer Issue Statement Regarding ‘Misleading’ Media Reports.

On the work front, Karisma has been busy shooting for Abhinay Deo's 'Brown' in Kolkata. The film was announced in April last year. Karisma was last seen in a Zee5 web series 'Mentalhood'.

Kareena, on the other hand, will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on August 11, 2022. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)