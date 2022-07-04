Actor Vishal sustained an injury to his leg while shooting for an action sequence for director Vinoth Kumar's Laththi, leaving the unit no other option but to cancel the shoot for the day. Sources close to the unit said that on Sunday night, Vishal suffered an injury to his leg while shooting for the introduction fight sequence in the film. Sources say shooting will resume once the actor recovers. Laththi Release Date Out! Vishal’s Film to Hit the Big Screens on August 12; Check Out New Poster.

The actor had been sweating it out in the gym to make sure that he was able to convincingly pull off the intense action sequence for the film, which incidentally happens to be the last stunt sequence that remains to be filmed. This is the second time the actor is sustaining a serious injury while shooting for this film. Laththi: Vishal Is an Injured Cop in the First Look Poster of His Upcoming Film!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Actor ⁦@VishalKOfficial⁩ once again got injured on the sets of #Laththi . The Night Shoot was cancelled as #Vishal got a leg injury during shoot of climax fight sequence happening at chennai. The shoot will resume once the actor recovers. pic.twitter.com/xnPAx8THHW — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) July 3, 2022

A few months ago, Vishal had sustained multiple hairline fractures when he was shooting for high-octane action sequences for the climax portion of the same film. The fight sequences are being choreographed by stunt master Peter Hein. Vishal had to then undergo treatment for a few weeks at an ayurvedic treatment centre in Peringode, Kerala to recover from his injuries.

