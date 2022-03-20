Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], March 20 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Sunday treated his fans to pictures of his break with college friends in Goa.

Taking to his Instagram Handle, the 'Dhamaka' actor shared several glimpses where he can be seen posing with his friends for the camera, enjoying dinner and pool party.

Sharing a 'Life update', he wrote, "Life update. Meri Goa trip ho gayi college friends ke sath. Feeling purposeless now."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in his upcoming film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Apart from this, he has 'Shezada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy', and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty. (ANI)

