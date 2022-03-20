Varun Dhawan's wife and designer Natasha Dalal turned host for her sister-in-law, Jaanvi Dhawan's baby shower in Alibaugh. Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor was among the friends who attended the baby shower. Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Anshula gave a sneak peek from Jaanvi's baby shower. In the photos, mom-to-be Jaanvi can be seen posing with Natasha, Anshula, and others. Anshula also posed with Natasha and another friend in a poolside selfie. Jaanvi also clicked a selfie with friends Snehla Khan and Anshula. Varun Dhawan Shares a Loved-Up Picture With Natasha Dalal and It’s Endearing!

She captioned her post by writing, "Only love @jaanvidhawan.@natashadalal88 & @priyalimahtani , y'all are rockstars & the best hosts! Thank you for the most fun 24 hours!" Varun Dhawan Shares Beautiful Pictures With Wifey Natasha Dalal As They Celebrate Karwa Chauth for the First Time (View Pics).

The white-themed baby shower and a relaxed day with the girl gang planned by Natasha for mom-to-be seemed to have brought joy and happiness to all the guests. For the unversed, Jaanvi is director Rohit Dhawan's wife and Varun Dhawan's sister-in-law. Rohit and Jaanvi welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Niyara in 2018. Now, they are expecting a second child.

