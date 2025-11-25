Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 25 (ANI): Kashmir University has organised its annual Youth Festival, "Sonzal," to promote art and cultural activities among the youth in the valley.

The eight-day-long inter-university youth festival has been organised by the Department of Dean's Student Welfare (DSW) at the convocation centre of the university.

The festival witnessed a mix of cultural and traditional presentations, including energetic performances from Sufi brothers and other musical bands that enthralled the jam-packed young audience in the convocation complex of the university.

Besides promoting art and culture, the festival also aims to provide a platform to the students of the Kashmir University to show their hidden talent through cultural programs, musical shows, debates, art competitions and other art-related activities.

Such festivals also play a vital role in increasing cultural exchange as students from different colleges of all districts, including north and south Kashmir, took part on a larger scale.

All the departments of the Kashmir University, especially the cultural wing of the Dean of Students ' Welfare (DSW), have been engaged in organising a number of student-friendly programmes, attracting art-loving audiences through thrilling performances.

Speaking on the same, Dr Shahid Ali Khan, Cultural Officer at the Kashmir University, told ANI, "The most special element of the festival is that we have been organising it for the past 17 years. There were several competitions on painting, debate, quiz, theatre, music and many other art-related activities. We wish to provide students with a platform to showcase their talent. It is a full-fledged festival that presents a learning opportunity to the students."

The students, who took part in the festival, also shared their thoughts on being a part of it.

"Apart from studies, we are able to showcase another side of ourselves in art and culture. It is very overwhelming for me," said one of the students.

The 'Sonzal' festival started on November 20 and is set to conclude on Thursday, November 27. (ANI)

