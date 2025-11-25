Playback singer Palak Muchhal has spoken out after the sudden postponement of her brother Palash Muchhal’s wedding to Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Taking to Instagram, Palak wrote, “Due to Smriti’s father’s health, Smriti and Palash’s wedding has been put on hold. We would request all of you to respect the privacy of the families during this sensitive time". The wedding, which was scheduled for Sunday, was cancelled after Smriti’s father, Mr. Shriniwas Mandhana, was hospitalised due to heart-related symptoms. Palash too was briefly admitted for a viral infection but has since been discharged. Following the announcement, Smriti deleted all wedding-related posts, including the proposal and announcement videos, from her social media accounts. Her teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil also removed related posts. Both families have confirmed that Mr. Mandhana’s condition is stable and under medical supervision. Smriti Mandhana Marriage Date: When Is Team India Women’s Cricket Star Getting Married To Palash Muchhal?

Palak Muchhal Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @palakmuchhal3)

Palak Muchhal Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Palak Muchhal's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2025 12:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).