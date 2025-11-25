For the past few days, social media was flooded with joyful pictures from Indian cricketer and music composer Palash Muchhal’s pre-wedding festivities. However, it seems an unfortunate and unexpected incident has happened in the family. Smriti and Palash’s wedding, which was scheduled to happen on Sunday (November 23), was postponed indefinitely after the cricketer’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, fell ill and was rushed to the hospital. The couple were set to tie the knot in Smriti’s hometown in Sangli, Maharashtra. Smriti Mandhana’s Father Shrinivas Mandhana Suffers Heart Attack in Sangli; Cricket Star’s Wedding With Palash Muchhal Postponed Indefinitely – Reports.

On Monday (November 24), several reports suggested that Palash has also been admitted to the hospital. Now, rumours of Palash Muchhal cheating on Smriti Mandhana just days before their wedding have taken the internet by storm. Undated screenshots of alleged chats of the music composer surfaced online but later vanished. It was also noticed that the cricketer had removed all her wedding pictures from social media, fueling the speculations.

Smriti Mandhana Deletes Her Wedding Posts on Instagram?

Amid the wave of speculations surrounding her personal life online, fans noticed that Smriti Mandhana had removed all her wedding-related images and videos from Instagram following the wedding-postponement announcement. Both the engagement video and the viral proposal clip were taken down from the platform and are no longer accessible. However, it’s unclear whether the posts were removed or simply archived.

Palak Muchhal and Mithoon Join Couple-To-Be Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal at Their Pre-Wedding Celebrations

Viral Reddit Posts Claim Palash Muchhal Cheated on Smriti Mandhana

Amid Smriti's dad’s hospitalisation, netizens believe there is a lot more happening between the couple-to-be. Viral posts and gossip on Reddit have now claimed that Palash allegedly cheated on Smriti with a choreographer. Alleged screenshots of Palash’s flirty chats with the choreographer have also surfaced online, adding more to what’s already a chaotic situation. We have not verified the authenticity of these viral posts and, as it concern someone’s personal life, we refrain from posting them.

According to a viral post on Reddit, "Palash Muchhal cheated on Smriti Mandhana just a night before their wedding. Smriti has deleted all the wedding-related posts. Also heard that the news - Palash is also being hospitalised is just a cover up because he ran away on the wedding day. One X account claiming to be close to Mandhana family told Smriti's father and groom had a huge fight before the wedding night."

Another Reddit post claimed that Palash was allegedly seen kissing a woman just four days before his engagement. Several accounts claimed that there are people who have witnessed the moment during their dance rehearsals.

What Was in the Leaked Chats?

In the leaked chats that have surfaced online, Palash talked about his relationship with Smriti Mandhana and going on tours with her. He also complimented the woman's appearance in that conversation, which seemed to be flirtatious. The music composer also invited her to go swimming with him and to the spa.

Netizens Slam the Viral Speculations

Amid the several alleged claims and rumours floating on the internet about Palash and Smriti’s relationship, a few netizens came out in support of the couple. Their word? Because the authenticity of these claims cannot be confirmed, it is dumb to place your trust in such unverified claims and attack the music composer. Some fans even took to X (formerly Twitter) and strongly reacted to the viral rumours about the couple, which are being made during such a difficult time for them.

A fan wrote, "People peddling the same, “ She deleted all pictures with Palash” narrative based on a stupid Reddit post and than Twitter post. Just do basic due diligence please." Another wrote, "I still can't believe how internet villainises someone instantly based on a random reddit post. Accounts who didn't post anything on Smriti Mandhana and Palash marriage celebration are suddenly out to defame a guy and make story out of postponed marriage. Social media is horrible."Well, social media really can be a horrible thing.

Netizens React to Alleged Chetaing Rumours and Leaked Chats

Palak Muchhal Shares First Statement After Palash-Smriti’s Wedding Postponement

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal reportedly decided to postpone their wedding until her father is fully recovered. On November 24, Palash's sister and Palak Muchhal broke her silence on the matter on social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, the singer wrote, "Due to Smriti's dad's health, Smriti and Palash's wedding has been put on hold. We would request you all to respect the privacy of the families in this sensitive time." After Smriti Mandhana’s Father Suffers Health Scare, Fiance Palash Muchhal Also Hospitalised; Wedding Festivities Halted Amid Family Emergency.

Palak Muchhal Issues Statement After Her Brother Palas Muchhal’s Wedding With Smriti Mandhana Gets Postponed

Amid the wave of speculations that seem to be spreading like wildfire online, it’s wiser to just wait for any official confirmations regarding the wedding from the respective families.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

