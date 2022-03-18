Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): One of the most beloved couples of B-town, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, are celebrating the joyous festival of Holi with their family.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Katrina shared pictures from her family-style Holi celebrations, featuring her with Vicky, his parents Sham and Veena Kaushal along with his brother and actor Sunny Kaushal.

The happy family can be seen posing together with red-coloured gulal on their faces.

Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'. Katrina has 'Tiger 3' in her kitty with co-star Salman Khan. (ANI)

