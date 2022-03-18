Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has reportedly met former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf in Dubai. A picture has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Musharraf is seen sitting in a wheelchair while Sanjay is pointing towards something. Pathaan: New Leaked Pictures of Deepika Padukone Showing Off Her Curves in a Neon Bikini Surface Online (View Pics).

It's not yet known how and when the two exactly met. Several reports stated that Sanjay and Musharraf met accidentally. Musharraf, the former military ruler, has been facing several legal cases. Sanjay Dutt's Old Ad About 'Manliness' On Why Men Should Not Act Feminine is Going Viral (Watch Video).

Check Out The Viral Picture Below:

Pervaiz Musharraf and Sanjay dutt met accidentally today in dubai. pic.twitter.com/xuZv3dzfFo — Sir Saith Abdullah (@SaithAbdullah99) March 16, 2022

He left for the UAE in 2016 for medical treatment and has not returned since.He was the army chief of Pakistan during the 1999 Kargil War with India.

