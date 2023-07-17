Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): After ringing in her 40th birthday at a scenic location, actor Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal returned to Mumbai on Monday afternoon.

The duo was captured by Mumbai-based paps. In the papped images and videos, Katrina and Vicky are seen walking hand-in-hand as they make an exit from the airport.

Katrina looked gorgeous in a lime colour striped T-shirt that she paired with blue jeans and white sneakers. On the other hand, Vicky opted for a blue checkered T-shirt and white trousers.

On July 16, Katrina turned a year older. Marking her special day, Vicky shared a series of pictures from their undisclosed romantic vacation and wrote, "In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love!”

The sea could be seen in the background as they happily posed together. For the birthday, Katrina wore a solid-yellow dress while Vicky was seen in a sky-blue shirt.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

On 'Koffee With Karan', Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party and that's when romance started brewing between them.

Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her 'radar'.

She said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!"Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen in Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's film 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. (ANI)

