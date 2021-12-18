Washington [US], December 18 (ANI): After four seasons, American actor Kaylee Bryant has announced her exit from CW's 'Legacies', a 'Vampire Diaries' and 'Originals' spin-off series.

According to E! News, the 24-year-old actor, who portrayed Josie Saltzman, the twin daughter of Alaric Saltzman and Josette Laughlin that dates Finch, since the show premiered in 2018, took to Instagram on the premiere date of her last episode as a regular to express gratitude to fans of the series.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Schools Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh and Abhijit Bichukale for Their Behaviour Inside the House.

"As a fan of The Vampire Diaries universe myself. I am so grateful to the fans and will love them always and forever for welcoming and accepting me into this world," Bryant wrote.

She continued, "Josie has helped so many beautiful humans feel comfortable in their sexuality, and I hope her legacy lives on so that one day everyone feels free to love whoever they want regardless of gender."

Also Read | District Disaster Management Authority Issues Order to Cancel Singer AP Dhillon's Concert in Delhi.

On the episode, Josie bought a one-way ticket out of Mystic Falls, saying goodbye to both the town and her girlfriend, Finch. "When I come back, we can see where you and I are," Josie said to Finch during their emotional farewell. Though fans will miss the siphoner greatly, it may not be her last appearance on the series.

In a statement, executive producers Julie Plec and Brett Matthews wrote, "While it's heartbreaking to say goodbye to such a beloved Super Squad member, we wish Kaylee happiness and success. We look forward to watching her career grow in the future, and our door at "Legacies" will always be open to her, because the world is simply a better place with Josie Saltzman in it."

Though she's departing 'Legacies', on December 1, Bryant had announced on Instagram that she would be joining 'Big Little Lies star' Jeffrey Nordling in the new thriller film, 'The Locksmith', as per E! News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)