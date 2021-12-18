'Bigg Boss 15' host Salman Khan will be seen taking class of Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh and Abhijit Bichukale for their behaviour inside the house. During the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Salman will question Ritesh about his indifferent attitude towards Rakhi. He says: "What is the use of your education if you don't know how to talk to your wife?" Bigg Boss 15: Sunny Leone, Kanika Kapoor to Enter the Show as Special Guests for Weekend Ka Vaar Episode.

Rakhi tells Salman that she does not go against him as she does not want to lose him. Salman strictly warns him to not treat Rakhi in this way anytime inside or outside the house. Salman is also not happy with Abhijit and the way he asked for a kiss from Devoleena. He says: "You cannot show disrespect towards women." Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai Declares Her Love for Umar Riaz During the Ticket to Finale Task.

Furthermore, Sunny Leone, Kanika Kapoor and Remo D'Souza will be seen as special guests on the show. 'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.

