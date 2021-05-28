Washington [US], May 28 (ANI): American reality TV star Kim Kardashian's marital issues with rapper Kanye West will soon feature on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'.

While fans can't wait to see how the story will unfold, Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian feels that the reality TV star is 'struggling with her relationship' with Kanye, reported Us Weekly.

In a preview of a recent episode of the reality show, Khloe can be seen telling the camera, "Kim has been struggling with her relationship."

The Good American cofounder then goes to Kim to let her know she is there for her. "You can always talk to me about whatever," she reminds her older sister.

However, Kim seems resigned to her circumstances. "There's, like, honestly nothing to talk about," she responds. "I just roll with it."

Kanye and Kim seemed to be in a better place during the Thursday episode, which showed the reality star celebrating her 40th birthday on a private island with her friends and family. The rapper gave her a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian, and she called the gift "so real and so emotional and so lifelike."

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2020 that the Grammy-winning singer arrived late for the getaway "because of work commitments." He tweeted a throwback photo from their 2013 engagement at the time, writing, "Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you so much."

The celebration came amid rumours about problems in Kim and Kanye's marriage. However, they put on a united front for months until she filed for divorce in February. The estranged couple share daughter North, son Saint, daughter Chicago and son Psalm.

The outlet previously revealed that the two "had a big fight" in December 2020 before calling it quits. "Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset," an insider said, adding that their relationship seemingly had not "healed" after the incident.

The pair tried to stay together but could not make things last. "This really was done amicably. The filing wasn't a surprise to either of them; both knew it was coming," a source told Us in February.

The source added, "There is no one person who is exiting the marriage. They both just grew apart from each other. They both wanted to make the marriage work -- that's why they put this off for so long."

Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian discussed Kim's hesitance to open up about her marital issues during a March episode of their reality show. "I know she doesn't want to talk about it on camera," the momager explained. "But I just feel like she's struggling a bit."

The Poosh founder added that her sibling "can't possibly navigate this on her own."

Kim then divulged why she kept her relationship woes private. "It's no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye, but I've always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have," she noted.

She added, "I mean, you guys clearly see them on Twitter, but I'm going to choose to not really talk about it on here."

Kim had recently revealed that she and her kids were diagnosed with COVID-19, which halted the production of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' for two weeks and also disrupted her preparation for her law exam. (ANI)

