Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): Videos from Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's wedding have been making the rounds online, offering a peek into the lively celebrations.

One clip that grabbed attention shows former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Ashish Nehra, and Yuvraj Singh breaking into dance to Chris Brown's 2007 hit Forever, with Angad Bedi and Farhan Akhtar joining in as they made their way to the bride and groom.

Sharing that particular video, Angad Bedi took to Instagram and wrote, "Aao sister aao iss paar aao!! Aapko bhi pataa challe Kya hai 'aate- daal' ka bhaav!! Wish you both a blessed married life ahead. May you always walk hand in hand through eternity. Love you both!! @gauravkaps@kkamra."

Actor Soha Ali Khan, who shares a close bond with Kritika, also shared several pictures from Kritika and Gaurav's wedding ceremony.

"To a lifetime of love @kkamra @gauravkaps," Soha captioned the post.

On Wednesday, Kritika and Gaurav got married at their Bandra home, followed by a sundowner. They solemnised their relationship in a low-key civil marriage ceremony in the presence of family and close friends.

And now on Thursday, the couple shared mesmerising pictures from their D-Day with their Instagram family.

"This time yesterday, we said yes to forever (red heart emoji) 11.03.2026," they wrote in a joint post.

Kritika, renowned for her roles in television shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Reporters, has also made her mark in films and OTT projects, including Bheed, Tandav, and Bambai Meri Jaan. Gaurav is a prominent Indian television host, sports presenter, and the creator of the popular YouTube talk show Breakfast with Champions. (ANI)

