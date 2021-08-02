Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): Actor Kunal Kapoor has turned producer with an upcoming biopic on Indian Winter Olympian, Shiva Keshavan.

Taking to Instagram, Kunal shared the news about his new venture with his followers.

"Very happy to journey as a producer with the story of sixth time winter Olympian, the amazing Shiva Keshavan. A story that I have lived with and been inspired by for many years. A story that is not only about resilience and the path less taken, but also spirit of India. Our ability to reach for the impossible with limited resources," he wrote.

Social media users, including members from film industry, have wished Kunal luck on his first film as a producer.

Actor Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram Story and shared that it's one of the most inspiring stories he has ever read.

Actor Amit Sadh wrote: "Congratulations Kunnu. May the force be with you."

Meanwhile, Kunal is waiting for the release for his acting project, 'The Empire'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)