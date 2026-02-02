TP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2: TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Mumbai has welcomed the Union Budget, describing it as a forward-looking and confidence-building roadmap for India's startup and innovation ecosystem. The Budget underscores the government's intent to accelerate innovation-led growth, strengthen early-stage capital availability, and bridge the critical scale-up funding gap for startups and SMEs.

Also Read | RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: Economists Expect Pause in Repo Rate Cut as Reserve Bank of India Focuses on Liquidity Management and Fiscal Stability.

Commenting on the Budget, Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, President, TiE Mumbai said, "The Union Budget sends a strong and reassuring signal to India's startup ecosystem, particularly for innovation-led and deep-tech ventures. The ₹10,000 crore allocation to SIDBI, the ₹2,000 crore commitment towards Research, Development and Innovation (RDI), and an additional ₹2,000 crore for the Startup India Fund of Funds together reflect a clear intent to strengthen early-stage capital and research-driven entrepreneurship. The proposed ₹10,000 crore growth fund for SMEs is especially encouraging, as it addresses the long-standing scale-up capital gap. By placing RDI at the core of its growth strategy, the government is laying the foundation for a robust deep-tech culture and the creation of a 'DeepTech Valley' in India -- where innovation, research and commercialization can thrive in tandem. This Budget reinforces India's ambition to move from being a startup nation to a global innovation powerhouse."

TiE Mumbai believes that sustained collaboration between policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and the entrepreneurial community will be crucial to translating these policy initiatives into measurable outcomes. With a strong emphasis on innovation, research, and scale, the Union Budget sets the stage for India's next phase of economic growth -- driven by technology, talent, and globally competitive enterprises.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Rise Monday Lottery Result of February 2 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

About TiE

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992. TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE : mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE's focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiE's mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.

Media Contact

Jacqueline Patel

9967040369

jacquelinepatel@yahoo.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by TP. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)