Los Angeles [US], April 10 (ANI): Singer and composer Labrinth will not be featured on the music for Season 3 of Euphoria, with Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer taking charge of the music on his own, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

According to the publication, there were reports earlier that Zimmer and Labrinth would work together for the show. However, speculation grew last month after Labrinth shared a strong message online, where he slammed both the show and his record label. The post was later deleted, but it raised questions about his involvement.

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Labrinth had played a big role in shaping the sound of Euphoria in its first two seasons. His music became closely linked with the show's mood and storytelling. Songs like "Forever," "Still Don't Know My Name," and "I Never Felt So Alone," which featured Billie Eilish, were widely loved. The last track also received a Grammy nomination.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hans Zimmer had earlier spoken about working on the series and had praised Labrinth's work, saying that he helped shape the show's identity. Now, Zimmer will handle the music for the upcoming season on his own.

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Meanwhile, Labrinth is set to perform at Coachella, while Euphoria Season 3 is gearing up for its release, with a special screening planned at the festival as well. (ANI)

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