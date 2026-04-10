Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): Lady Gaga and Doechii have released a new collaborative single titled 'Runway,' an upbeat dance track that arrives as part of the soundtrack for the upcoming 20th Century Fox film 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.'

The release brings together two of contemporary pop's most distinctive voices on a fashion-forward anthem built around confidence, performance, and self-expression.

Also Read | Shanthnu Bhagyaraj Emotional Plea on 'Jana Nayagan' Leak: Actor Joins Sibi Sathyaraj and Dhananjayan To Condemn Piracy of Vijay's Final Film.

The track, 'Runway,' features Doechii delivering playful, high-energy verses, including the line, "Serve a little sass, with a little side of ass, do a little twirl."

As per Variety, Lady Gaga contributes vocals that lean into empowerment and freedom, singing, "I'm feeling fab, I'm feeling free, I feel exceptionally."

Also Read | Actor Randeep Hooda and Wife Lin Laishram Reveal Daughter's Name As She Turns One Month Old Today (View Post).

The chorus sees both artists come together on the central hook: "Monday through Sunday, can turn the dancefloor into a runway."

The song closes with an outro that repeatedly emphasises its core message, as the duo chants, "You were born for the runway."

The single blends pop and dance influences, positioning itself as a celebratory anthem tied closely to the film's fashion-centric narrative.

The production of 'Runway' brings together a high-profile creative team. The track is co-produced by Andrew Watt, Bruno Mars, Cirkut, and Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II.

Watt also co-wrote the song alongside Gaga, Mars, Doechii, Cirkut, D'Mile, and Jayda Love, forming a collaborative lineup that spans multiple genres and songwriting backgrounds.

The release also highlights the ongoing professional rapport between Gaga and Doechii.

Last year, Doechii presented Gaga with the Innovator Award at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, during which she spoke about feeling like an outsider growing up and finding identity through alternative artistic expression, as per Variety.

The mutual admiration continued into 2025 when Gaga, in an earlier interview, praised Doechii's artistry, saying, "The power in her words, her vulnerability, the way she rhymes with this wild mix of audacity and emotional precision, it struck me to the core," quoted by Variety.

The single was first previewed in the final trailer for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2,' further linking the song to the film's promotional rollout.

Gaga is also set to make a cameo appearance in the sequel film, which continues the story from the 2006 original.

The narrative follows Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) as she navigates a shifting media landscape where print journalism is in decline. Her character later confronts Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), now a powerful executive in the luxury sector.

Outside of her film involvement, Lady Gaga is currently on tour and nearing the conclusion of her Mayhem Ball tour. Her final scheduled performance is set for Monday in New York at Madison Square Garden. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)