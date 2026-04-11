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Mumbai, April 11: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced an 18-hour water supply disruption in parts of Mumbai, impacting several key localities across south Mumbai. The temporary shutdown will begin at 10 am on Thursday, April 16, and continue until 4 am on Friday, April 17, 2026.

The civic body said the disruption is necessary to carry out essential work on a major water distribution line. As part of the operation, two 1500 mm butterfly valves will be installed on the tunnel pipeline at Haji Bunder Road in the F-South Ward near Sewri. The upgrade aims to improve and regulate water flow from Bhardavada Hill Reservoir, Phosberry Hill Reservoir and Golnaji Hill Reservoir. Thane Water Cut: Parts of Thane To Face 24-Hour Water Shutdown Due to Pipeline Leak at Majiwada Junction; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

Areas Affected By Water Cut

Multiple wards will face either a complete shutdown or low-pressure water supply during the maintenance window:

A Ward: Areas around CSMT, P D’Mello Road, St George Hospital and RBI will face a complete shutdown during scheduled hours.

B Ward: Localities including Masjid Bunder, Umarkhadi, Dongri and surrounding areas will see disruptions at different intervals.

C Ward: Commercial and residential zones such as Bora Bazaar and Kalbadevi will face a shutdown on April 17.

E Ward: Areas including Nagpada, Byculla, JJ Road and Agripada will experience low pressure or temporary shutdown depending on timing.

F-South Ward: Key localities such as Lalbaug, Sewri, Wadala (East), Dadar and Hindmata will face reduced supply or complete shutdown.

Water Supply For Hospitals

Essential services will continue to function, though with reduced pressure. Major hospitals such as KEM Hospital, Tata Memorial Hospital, J.J. Hospital, Nair Hospital and Kasturba Hospital will receive water supply, but at lower pressure during the maintenance period. Delhi Water Cut: Parts of National Capital Face Major Supply Disruption on April 8-9; Check Affected Areas.

BMC Advisory For Residents

The BMC has urged residents in affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during the disruption. As a precaution, citizens are also advised to boil and filter water for the next four to five days after supply resumes.

Officials said the installation of butterfly valves is part of a long-term plan to ensure smoother and more reliable water distribution across south Mumbai, reducing the likelihood of future disruptions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Midday ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 11:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).