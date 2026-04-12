Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government has declared several awardees as State Guests for their visit to Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district for the state-level Himachal Day celebration programme scheduled on April 15, 2026.

Under the Civil Service Awards category, District Administration Mandi, Department of Digital Technologies and Governance Shimla, and a Sub-Divisional Magistrate from Kinnaur are among the "key selected entities"

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Members of the women's Kabaddi team from various districts have also been included among the awardees.

For the Himachal Gaurav Puraskar, Padma Shri awardee Prem Lal Gautam, Dr OP Sharma, Dr Brij Sharma, and Saneh Lata have been selected for their "significant contribution" in their respective fields.

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The state government has directed all concerned Deputy Commissioners and police officials to ensure proper arrangements for boarding, lodging, transport, and protocol for the awardees and their attendants. Accommodation will be provided at the State Government Circuit House and rest houses in Reckong Peo.

The expenditure incurred on these arrangements will be borne by the state government, an official order added. (ANI)

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