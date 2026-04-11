New Delhi, April 11: A high-level Iranian delegation, currently stationed in Pakistan, has reaffirmed its commitment to the nation's core objectives amidst ongoing diplomatic discussions. In a post on X, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi reposted a message from the Iranian President, stating that the delegation is "wholeheartedly committed to safeguarding Iran's interests and will negotiate courageously in that regard."

The embassy's statement further emphasised the government's dedication to domestic stability regardless of the diplomatic process, noting, "In any case, our service to the people will not pause for even a moment, and whatever the outcome of the negotiations, the government stands firmly with the people." Connecting with this sentiment, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has voiced his full backing for the national representatives currently engaged in high-stakes discussions in Pakistan, asserting that the delegation will "negotiate bravely" to protect the nation's sovereign interests. Israeli Military Says over 200 Hezbollah Sites Hit in Lebanon in 24 Hours.

In the statement shared via a post on X, President Pezeshkian reaffirmed the government's commitment to its citizens, regardless of the diplomatic developments in Islamabad. "In any case, our service to the people will not stop for a moment, and whatever the outcome of the negotiations, the government will stand by the people," he wrote, highlighting the administration's focus on domestic stability alongside international diplomacy.

These high-level assurances coincide with the commencement of trilateral ceasefire talks between the United States, Iran, and Pakistan in Islamabad. Al Jazeera reported that these represent the highest-level talks between Washington and Tehran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Ahead of the formal talks with the United States, the Iranian negotiating team held a strategic meeting in the Pakistani capital to fine-tune its agenda.

Prior to this engagement, US Vice President JD Vance held a high-level meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also met with the Pakistani leader. The Serena Hotel has emerged as the focal point of the diplomatic activity, with both the Iranian and American delegations arriving to participate in talks. US Warships Move Through Strait of Hormuz as Iran Claims Vessels Retreated After 30-Minute Threat: Reports.

Visuals from outside the luxury hotel showed tight security and a flurry of movement as international representatives convened, with the American delegation, led by JD Vance, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed the engagement as "make or break" negotiations. Held under intense security, the talks aim to stabilise a fragile ceasefire, announced on April 8, and navigate the future of regional security.

However, the path to a resolution remains contingent on political stances; Vice-President of Iran, Mohammad Reza Aref, suggested earlier that the outcome depends entirely on the American approach. Taking to X, he noted that if the Iranian representatives meet those representing "America First," an agreement is probable, but warned that if they face representatives of "Israel First," there will be no deal, stating, "we will inevitably continue our defence even more vigorously than before, and the world will face greater costs."