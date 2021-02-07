Los Angeles, Feb 7 (PTI) Production on NBC show "Law & Order: Organized Crime" has come to a halt after one of the team members tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Deadline, the shoot was paused due to a positive Covid test in Zone A, which traditionally includes on-screen talent.

The network has asked those in close contact to self-isolate.

It's not clear when production will resume.

"Law & Order: Organized Crime" features actor Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler, who returns to the New York Police Department to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss.

The series was created by Dick Wolf, who will also serve as executive producer along with Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

The show is expected to premiere on April 1. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)