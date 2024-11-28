Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 will be marked on November 28. This annual activation is marked on Thanksgiving Day and is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. It is customary for people across the United States to get together with friends and family and watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Live as they prepare for a Thanksgiving dinner. As we prepare to celebrate Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024, here is everything you need to know about this occurrence, where to watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 live and more. Thanksgiving 2024 Rituals: From Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Breaking the Wishbone, Fun Traditions About the Holiday You Must Know.

When is Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024?

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is marked on Thanksgiving Day every year. The parade will begin at 8.30 am on Thursday and will be eagerly watched by people across the United States. The parade, which first took place in 1924, is held in Manhattan and goes on for three hours - ending outside Macy's Herald Square. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is the second oldest Thanksgiving Day Parade in the United States, after the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Where to Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 Live

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been streamed live on NBC since 1953. People often tune in to these festivities from 8.30 am to 12 pm. Apart from cable television, this parade will also be streamed live on various streaming apps like Hulu, Peacock and others.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 will feature 34 floats, 28 performers, 22 balloons, 11 marching bands and seven Balloonicles. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was first started by Hudson’s display director Charles Wendel after the success of the Canadian Eaton's Santa Claus Parade in Toronto, Ontario. Watching this parade has become an integral part of the celebration of Thanksgiving Day for many American families and we hope that it adds to your festivities this Thanksgiving Day as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2024 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).