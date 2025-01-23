New Delhi, January 23: Cable News Network (CNN) and NBC News are reportedly planning to lay off their employees. Reports indicate that CNN will initiate job cuts amid restructuring efforts. These layoffs come shortly after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

As per a report of CNBC, CNN, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, is preparing to lay off hundreds of employees following a review of its TV programming and production costs. Similarly, NBC News is also said to lay off its employees which is expected to take place later this week. The exact number of positions affected has not been disclosed. It is anticipated that the job cuts will likely be fewer than 50 employees. Stripe Layoffs: Global Fintech Firm To Lay Off 300 Employees From Its Total Workforce To Ensure Right People Work in Right Role, Plans To Hire in Future, Says Report.

CNN layoffs are expected to begin today as the news channel is said to reorganise its TV lineup and expand its digital subscription offerings. These CNN job cuts are likely to reduce the production costs and streamline teams within the organisation. In October 2024, CNN introduced its digital paywall service, which requires users to pay to access certain articles for the first time.

CNN has around 3,500 employees globally. The upcoming job cuts might not impact many of the channel's most well-known employees who are under the contract. According to reports, some CNN shows that are currently produced in New York or Washington may be relocated to Atlanta, where production costs are lower. The shift could help the channel to save money. BP Layoffs: British Petroleum Company To Lay Off Around 4,700 Employees, 3,000 Contractors To Save Costs, Rebuild Investors’ Confident in Energy Stock.

In a town hall meeting held earlier this month, CNN CEO Mark Thompson reportedly announced that the media company has secured an investment of over USD 70 million from Warner Bros. Discovery to support its digital operations. A portion of the investment is expected to be used for hiring new employees in areas where CNN identifies opportunities for growth. It may include roles like data scientists and product development specialists.

