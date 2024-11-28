Thanksgiving is celebrated with a lot of joy, enthusiasm, and fervour in many countries across the globe. It is celebrated in a big way, especially in the US and Canada. Thanksgiving 2024 falls on Thursday, November 28. It is the perfect opportunity to come together with family and friends and express gratitude and give thanks for life’s blessings. Over the years, the annual tradition has only grown in popularity. The occasion is marked with parties, feasts, delicious foods and drinks, and gatherings. A major part of the tradition are the parades that take place is several parts of the country. One of the most popular parades is the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. Millions of people throng to the big apple at this time of the year to partake in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. If you can’t make it in person and are wondering where and how to watch the live telecast, scroll below. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 Link and Online Platforms: Where and How To Watch the NYC Thanksgiving Parade? Get Live Streaming Details Here.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, with its floats, balloons, and iconic figures and characters, has become a beloved part of the tradition. This year’s parade, the 98th edition of the event, is packed with a stellar lineup, and six balloons and seven floats will make their debut at the event. It promises to be exciting, so don’t forget to tune in and catch the event live. Scroll below for the details.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 2024 Date

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 2024 will take place on Thursday, November 28.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 2024 Time

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 2024 will begin at 08:30 AM EST and conclude at 12:00 PM EST.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 2024 Route

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 2024 will start at West 77th Street & Central Park West, and it will flow down Central Park, go through Columbus Circle, and onto Central Park South and Sixth Avenue before heading to the 34th Street to Macy’s Herald Square.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 2024 Live Streaming Link

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 2024 will air on NBC, Peacock, and Hulu + Live TV. To catch the live streaming, you can log into YouTube TV or watch it live online by clicking this link. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 Date and Live Streaming: Where Can You Watch Thanksgiving Parade Online? Know Time of the 98th Edition of the Iconic Event To Enjoy the Live Telecast.

Macy's Thanksgiving 2024 Parade Sneak Peek

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Macy's (@macys)

The live streaming of Macy’s parade offers comfort and flexibility to people and families who cannot be a part of the parade in person. With live streaming and various streaming platforms, you can easily watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade from the comfort of your home. So, go get your friends and family, grab a bucket of popcorn and drinks, and watch as the magic unfolds!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2024 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).