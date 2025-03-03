Los Angeles (California) [US], March 3 (ANI): Lindsay Lohan grabbed eyeballs with her gorgeous look as she opted for a floor-length white gown for the Oscar after party.

She donned a wedding-style dress from French fashion house Balenciaga with a blue and green necklace and matching stud earrings, reported People.

Her straight hair and simple make-up added more charm to her elebance.

At last year's Vanity Fair Oscar party, Lohan wore a show-stopping glamorous beaded fringe gown, also by Balenciaga. She paired the gown with Christian Louboutin heels and sparkling silver jewelry to complement the statement dress, as per the outlet.

Lohan recently confirmed she had quietly married financier Bader Shammas in July 2022.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace. I am stunned that this is my husband."

In July 2023, the couple welcomed their first child together. They named their son Luai, which means "shield or protector" in Arabic.

Lohan and her husband attended the screening of Netflix's Our Little Secret together on November 18, 2024. She wore a black Zuhair Murad dress with a sheer chiffon skirt for the event. Her plunging neckline included shell-accented pieces, adding some sparkle to the look, reported People. (ANI)

