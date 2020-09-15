Washington [US], September 15 (ANI): American actor Lisa Kudrow recently discussed the upcoming highly anticipated HBO Max reunion and shared that as far as she knows there isn't a host yet for the 'Friends' reunion special.

According to People Magazine, the 57-year-old actor, who played Phoebe on the popular sitcom, appeared on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show 'Radio Andy to' and had a chat about the upcoming special. During the chat, Kudrow addressed rumours that comedian Ellen DeGeneres has been tapped to moderate the unscripted TV event, which has since been delayed due to the pandemic.

After 52-year-old show host Cohen asked Kudrow whether it's true that DeGeneres would host the reunion, to which she said, "I don't know that that's been decided."

As People Magazine reported, the long-time daytime talk show host DeGeneres has been mired in controversy in recent weeks as 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' faced scandal after allegedly fostering a toxic work environment. DeGeneres has since apologised to her staff, and three top producers have parted ways with the show. Staffers on the show also recently learned that they will now receive increased benefits.

Teasing the premiere of the show's 18th season coming September 21, DeGeneres said in a statement that she will address the controversy on the broadcast. "I can't wait to get back to work and back to our studio," she said, adding, "Yes, we're gonna talk about it."

As for the 'Friends reunion', the special is set to reunite the entire cast on the comedy's original soundstage, but due to the ongoing coronavirus shutdown, the production dates have yet to be determined. Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer are all set to participate.

HBO Max first announced the reunion in February, and former WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt previously confirmed in May that the reunion had been pushed back.(ANI)

