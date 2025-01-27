Famous People Born on January 26: Ellen DeGeneres, the beloved comedian and talk show host, celebrates her birthday on January 26. José Mourinho, the iconic football manager, was born on January 26, 1963. He turns 62 on Sunday. Paul Newman, the legendary actor and philanthropist, was born on January 26, 1925. Ravi Teja, the energetic superstar of Telugu cinema, too, celebrates his birthday on January 26. These individuals made significant contributions in their respective fields, from sports, art, literature and music to politics and media. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

Famous January 26 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

José Mourinho Ellen DeGeneres Paul Newman (1925-2008) S. Narasimhaswamy (1915-2003) Vijay Shankar (cricketer) Monal Naval Kirat Bhattal Advait Chandan Maria Goretti (actress) C. Sreeram Varun Grover (writer) Ravi Teja Eddie Van Halen (1955-2020) Nicolae Ceaușescu (1918-1989) Vince Carter Sasha Banks Wayne Gretzky Douglas MacArthur (1880-1964) Maria von Trapp (1905-1987)

