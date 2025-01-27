January 26, 2025, Special Days: The Republic Day of India is celebrated annually on January 26 to honour the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950, marking the country's transition to a republic. It is commemorated with grand parades, cultural displays, and patriotic celebrations nationwide. Australia Day celebrated on January 26, marks the arrival of the First Fleet at Port Jackson in 1788 and is a day of national pride and reflection. Isra and Mi'raj in 2025 will be observed on the night of December 26, commemorating Prophet Muhammad's miraculous night journey and ascension to the heavens. January 26 is notable for a variety of historical events, religious observances, and cultural celebrations worldwide. There are also famous birthdays and birth anniversaries taking place on this date. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 26, 2025 (Sunday)

Republic Day of India (India) Australia Day (Australia) Isra and Mi'raj Birth Anniversary of National Artist Napoleon Abueva Dental Drill Appreciation Day Duarte Day International Customs Day International Environmental Education Day Lotus 1-2-3 Day National Bible Sunday National Green Juice Day National Peanut Brittle Day National Spouse Day (United States) Toad Hollow Day of Encouragement Children’s Week National Meat Week National College Financial Prep Week International Day of Clean Energy

Famous January 26 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

José Mourinho Ellen DeGeneres Paul Newman (1925-2008) S. Narasimhaswamy (1915-2003) Vijay Shankar (cricketer) Monal Naval Kirat Bhattal Advait Chandan Maria Goretti (actress) C. Sreeram Varun Grover (writer) Ravi Teja Eddie Van Halen (1955-2020) Nicolae Ceaușescu (1918-1989) Vince Carter Sasha Banks Wayne Gretzky Douglas MacArthur (1880-1964) Maria von Trapp (1905-1987)

