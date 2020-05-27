Lisa Kudrow Can’t Wait for Friends Reunion, Says ‘It’ll Be Really Fun’

Friends Reunion Special Episode is Happening (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Friends star Lisa Kudrow is excited to see her friends.nAccording to Fox News, the 56-year-old actor is set to appear alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc and Matthew Perry in an upcoming 'Friends' reunion special on HBO Max. Due to the spread of coronavirus, the special was delayed, but Kudrow has assured fans that the special will be worth the wait. Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Have a Mini Friends Reunion As They Come Together For Celebrity Escape Room With Jack Black For Red Nose Day.

She told Entertainment Tonight, "I can't wait for it to happen. The six of us haven't been in a room together in front of people in 25 years and only once a few years ago, privately for dinner..." She added: "I can only imagine. It's gonna be fun. I mean, it'll be really fun."Kudrow and her castmates began to consider reuniting, only after the show began streaming online. Friends Reunion Episode Might Take a ‘Virtual Route’ If Stay-At-Home Restrictions Continue

The 'P.S. I Love You' star said, "To be honest, I think when it moved to Netflix and it did so well on Netflix. That's why ['Friends' creators] [Marta Kauffman] and David [Crane] are so great... They knew what they were doing." HBO Max will be the new home for 'Friends,' and launches on Wednesday.nThe reunion was originally expected to debut with the service, but production was pushed back as COVID-19 spread. (ANI)