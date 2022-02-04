The upcoming much-anticipated fantasy series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, has released a series of 23 posters on Thursday, providing a glimpse at its characters, however with only their hands. The photos showed the hands and midsections of characters from the show. In the images, nearly every character can be seen holding something, whether it's a weapon, an apple, a flower, acorns, rope or a scroll. The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power: Cast, Plot, Streaming Date – All You Need to Know About Amazon Prime Video’s Series Based on JRR Tolkien’s Works!

Some of them aren't even holding anything, instead opting to clasp their hands in a stoic pose or wrap their arms carefully around their waist. The character posters also gave a good look at each person's clothing, and each outfit seems ripped from the pages of J.R.R. Tolkien. There were ornate robes, intimidating pieces of armour, wrinkled shirts, not to mention the dazzling jewellery that some characters sport. The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power – Title and Release Date of the Anticipated Amazon Prime Video Series Unveiled!

According to Variety, the hands belong to cast members Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The previously released official description for the series reads, "'The Lord of the Rings' "brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings' and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness."

It continued, "Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Numenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

LOTR Character Posters

Every new character poster for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power! pic.twitter.com/B5Tf9AP2qQ — Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) February 3, 2022

It's already considered to be the most expensive show of all time, with the first season costing an estimated USD 465 million. The production was mainly done in New Zealand. Then last fall, it was announced the production was moving to the U.K. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the debut season of 'The Lord of the Rings' will premiere on September 2, on Prime Video and will air in 240 territories around the world. New episodes will be rolled out on a weekly basis.

