Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): Actor Madhuri Dixit on Sunday shared a recap video bidding goodbye to the year 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Madhuri treated fans with a video of glimpses from her 2023.

She took to Instagram and wrote, "Celebrating all the ups and downs that made this year truly remarkable. #yearinreview #happynewyear #recap2023 #bye2023"

In the video, she dropped the glimpses from her recent holidays.

The clip also included the actor's pictures with her family and industry friends.

The video also included Madhuri's reunion video with 'Dil To Pagal Hai' xo-star Karisma Kapoor.

In the video, Karisma and Madhuri can be seen grooving to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's 'Balam Pichkari' from the film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. Not only did they dance but posed for selfies.

The actor gave a sneak peek into her performance at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where she graced the stage with a mesmerising performance of her hit tracks.

Recently, Madhuri was honoured with the 'Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema' award at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). On receiving this special honour, Madhuri said, "I am very honoured to receive this award. These types of awards always encourage and motivate us to do more good works."

She was last seen in 'Maja Ma'. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

