Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): Hollywood actor and filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal has said that she "feels like my entire life has totally changed," following the success of her directorial debut 'Lost Daughter'.

According to People magazine, the movie is up for three awards this Sunday at the 94th Academy Awards: Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress.

While speaking to the outlet after a panel hosted by Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills in celebration of Women's History Month, Gyllenhaal said that she's forever grateful for the film's critical reception, but even more so for the experiences and connections she's forged with other filmmakers and fellow nominees.

"My favorite part of the whole [awards season experience] has been meeting people whose films I love, hearing from people who have way more experience than I do, how they're thinking about film, what they're working on, how they work. It's really been cool; I'm being included in that community," said the star.

Gyllenhaal further talked about her new and cherished connection with 'Zola' writer/director Janicza Bravo, who during the panerl said, "I had to pave my own way in an industry that had not made room for me. I had been raised to think in terms of scarcity and now I know there's more land to be had."

Adding to it Gyllenhaal said, "I think a conscious effort is being made in our industry to make more space for us. As a united group, we are very powerful."

However, one note of constructive criticism, the two filmmakers say they would love for the awards prognosticators and prediction conversations to not pit female directors and directors of color against each other.

As per People magazine, Gyllenhaal, who is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars on Sunday, has said she's feeling more grounded than anxious about who will take home the award. (ANI)

