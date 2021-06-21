Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar is set to return as the host for the latest season of the Marathi version of reality television show "Bigg Boss".

The actor, who has been presenting the Colors Marathi show since its first edition in 2018, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Manjrekar shared a 30-second teaser of the show's upcoming chapter on Monday.

"I'm coming back with him... Be ready. 'Bigg Boss Marathi' 3, coming soon," the 62-year-old actor wrote.

The show's third season was reportedly set to be launched last year, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Season one of "Bigg Boss Marathi" was won by actor Megha Dhade in 2018, while MTV Roadies semi-finalist Shiv Thakare won the second season.

The show's Hindi version is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)