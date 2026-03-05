After denying pregnancy rumours in January 2026, television star Avika Gor of Balika Vadhu fame is once again the talk of the town for the same reason. A video on March 4 featuring the actress Avika Gor and her husband Milind Chandwani has gone viral, leading many to wonder if a "junior" is on the way. In the video, shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani's page, Avika and Milind approach the paparazzi to pose and smile, when Avika suddenly holds her stomach and moves to the side, appearing to vomit. Milind is seen trying to stop the photographers from filming the moment. This moment of Avika has led to more trolling than sympathy, as fans think it is an act. See the video below. Avika Gor Marries Longtime Boyfriend Milind Chandwani on ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’; Glimpses From Couple’s Star-Studded Wedding Out!

Avika Gor Appears to a Bout of Morning Sickness in Viral Video - Watch Here:

Fans React to Avika Gor's Vomiting Episode

The internet is currently divided over the footage of Avika Gor. While a segment of her fanbase is thrilled at the possibility of a pregnancy, a number of netizens have labelled the incident a "publicity stunt." One fan wrote under the video post, "Muje yha b kyu lag rha hai acting call rahi h" (I feel she is acting), while another said, "Wow good news hai😂". Another fan wrote, "Avika prank kr rhi hai paprazi ko dekh kr" (Avika is pulling a prank on the paparazzi). "Overacting, could have made it realistic," observed one fan, while the other said, "Jaise shadi media k samne ki thi waise b pregnancy symptoms b media k samne ho honge" (Like the wedding was in front of the media, so will the pregnancy symptoms.) One fan said, "Pregnancy announce krne ka tareeka thoda casual hai" (Casual way to announce a pregnancy), while the other simply wrote, "Such a bad acting 😆😆" (sic). One more fan thought it was acting, writing, "yaha bhi acting shuru" (She is acting in public, too).

Avika Gor Wedding Date

Avika Gor tied the knot with her longtime partner Milind Chandwani on September 30, 2025. The couple got married on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. Because Avika and Milind famously married on the reality show, many fans believe this latest "symptom" is merely staged for cameras for an upcoming project. ‘Baalika Se Vadhu Tak’: Avika Gor Reflects on Her Journey From ‘Balika Vadhu’ Fame to Married Life, Shares Wedding Pictures With Milind Chandwani (View Post).

Previous Pregnancy Rumours of Avika Gor

Reports suggest that in January 2026, there were rumours of Avika being pregnant, which she had dismissed. Avika expressed disappointment over the spread of fake news, telling Telly Talk India, "All these pregnancy rumours are completely false. There is nothing like that. Koi aur news hai. Kya hai, jaldi batayenge (There is some other news, which we will tell you soon).”

