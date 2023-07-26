Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Actor Malaika Arora treated her fans with a glimpse of her 'Lazy Kinda Day'.

She took to Instagram Story and posted a picture where she can be seen gazing outside from the window.

She wrote, "Lazy af kinda day....jus gazing."

Recently, Malaika exuded boss-lady vibes at the screening of 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' as she opted for an all-black suit.

She arrived at the screening along with her son Arhaan Khan.

After that, she can also be seen enjoying after party at Manish Malhotra's house with Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Maheep Kapoor.

Malaika recently featured in the song 'Tera Ki Khayal' with Guru Randhawa. (ANI)

