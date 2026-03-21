Mumbai, March 21: Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra's 'Nexa presents Manish Malhotra Luxury Pret' show at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Mumbai has been cancelled. The show was scheduled for Saturday, March 21. The cancellation comes in the wake of the passing away of Malhotra's mother, Sudarshan Malhotra. She passed away on March 19 in Mumbai.

"The NEXA presents Manish Malhotra show scheduled for today has been cancelled. NEXA presents 'The Spotlight' Anurag Gupta shocase will now take place at 9:30 PM this evening. Guests holding invitations for the Nexa Spotlight Sunday show can present the same for entry to the rescheduled 9:30 pm show today." Lakme Fashion Week 2026: Disha Patani, Malavika Mohanan Light Up Runway (See Pics and Video).

Manish Malhotra’s Show Cancelled at Lakme Fashion Week 2026

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Paying tribute to his mother, Manish shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, featuring her picture with the caption, "Love and Miss you Forever " Sudarshan Malhotra's last rites were held on Friday morning at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium, Mumbai, with celebrities including Karan Johar, Rakul Preet Singh, and David Dhawan paying their tributes.

Manish Malhotra shared a close bond with his mother and often spoke about her importance in his life. On Mother's Day, in one of his posts, he had described her as his strength, inspiration and companion, and frequently mentioned enjoying tea with her.

Recalling her support and love, he had written that she was his "strength, inspiration and companion." He had also shared how she encouraged his early interest in clothes and cinema."My mother my Strength, Inspiration and My Companion as I have always lived with her with only Respect and love .. This morning having tea with her I was thanking her for always encouraging my love for clothes and movies since childhood. Happy Mother's Day," he wrote at the time.

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